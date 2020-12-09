If you travel around the Christian County Historic Courthouse on or after Dec. 20, you’re going to have to move counterclockwise.
The city of Ozark announced that the streets surrounding the courthouse on the historic downtown square will go from two-way to one way starting Sunday, Dec. 20.
The one way streets are intended to improve traffic safety and pedestrian safety. Parking spaces on the streets surrounding the historic courthouse will be adapted to accommodate one-way traffic. The changes will only apply to the sections of North Second Street, East Elm Street, North Second Avenue and West Church Street that run adjacent to the historic courthouse.
The one-way street adaptations are part of a larger project to revitalize downtown Ozark. Crews have made improvements to the water and sewer utilities in and around downtown, particularly on the north side of Ozark’s central business district.
The timing of the projects has been chosen to try to reduce any negative impacts that construction and utility work would have on the restaurants and shops downtown.
