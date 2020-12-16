Anna Hitt got hot for the first time this season Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to help lead Ozark to its first win.
Ozark dropped to 0-4 after falling 60-58 to Hollister.
The four-game slide is the longest losing streak for Ozark since the 2015-16 season, when the Lady Tigers lost five straight. That was also the last season Ozark lost four games before the Pink & White Lady Classic.
Even while saddled with four fouls, Hitt broke loose for 13 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter. The Drury signee’s 21-point night surpassed her total of 20 points from Ozark’s first three games.
Hitt had eight points against Jefferson City, seven versus Rolla and six opposite Incarnate Word Academy during the Ozark Lady Classic.
Ozark center Moriah Putt remained a steady source of offense. She scored a season-high 14 points and is averaging 11.5 points a game.
Ozark fell behind by as many as 14 points, 39-25, in the third quarter, before mounting a rally that included a 26-point fourth quarter.
A layup by Maddy Rushing with :03 remaining was as close as Ozark would get.
Hollister (6-0) made a dozen 3-pointers. Kendrick Bailey, arguably the most underrated player in all of southwest Missouri, netted 29 points and handled the ball for Hollister the great majority of the time. Whatever points she wasn't a part of with either a bucket or an assist weren't many.
Ozark’s best quarter over its four games has been the fourth quarter and by quite a margin. The Lady Tigers have put up 75 of their 190 points, or 39 percent, in the fourth period.
Ozark’s schedule has been formidable to say the least. The Lady Tigers’ four foes are a combined 17-1. Their slate doesn't get any easier. Ozark travels Thursday to West Plains, which is 6-0.
Hollister 60, Ozark 58
HOLLISTER (60) — Franciskovich 4 0-0 12, Bailey 10 5-6 29, Clorida 3 0-0 8, Pyatt 2 2-3 8, Gere 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 8-11 60.
OZARK (58) — Boggs 3 1-2 10, Hitt 7 4-4 21, Eisenmann 0 1-2 1, Rushing 4 0-0 8, Wakeman 1 0-0 3, Rivera 0 1-2 1, Putt 7 0-0 14. Totals 22 7-10 58.
Hollister 16 9 20 15 - 60
Ozark 5 14 13 26 - 58
3-point goals - Bailey 4, Franciskovich 4, Hitt 3, Boggs 3, Clorida 2, Pyatt 2, Wakeman.
