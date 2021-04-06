For the second time in a long career in public service, Bradley Jackson is Ozark’s mayor-elect.
Jackson captured 892 votes to defeat Nathan Posten and Thomas McInnish in the general municipal election April 6, 2021, according to the unofficial results from the Christian County Clerk’s Office.
Jackson is a lifelong resident of Ozark who owns and operates Hometown Sports Print House with his wife, Kristin, and their three daughters, Becka, Kaley and Riley. He won 71.36 percent of the overall vote across seven precincts.
Jackson is a charter member of the CCCC Sertoma Club, the inaugural president of the Ozark Historic River District, a member of the Ozark Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and a former elected official. He was mayor of Ozark from 2009-2011, and an alderman representing Ward I after that.
Jackson said that fiscal responsibility, consistency and economic development would all be priorities for him in office.
“The city of Ozark is positioned for great growth, both residentially and commercially. Now is the time to make positive changes, so we ensure that all developers want to work in our community,” Jackson said in a pre-election interview with the Headliner News.
Jackson said that one of his early priorities will be to examine how to restore in-person meetings of the Ozark Board of Aldermen, where elected and appointed officials conduct meetings in the same room as any interested members of the general public. The Ozark Board of Aldermen has been meeting over the Zoom teleconferencing platform since March 2020.
"I have had an issue for several months that our local government has not returned to open, face-to-face public meetings. We are one of the very few that are still meeting via conference call. This style of meeting is preventing the open participation of the public on city business,” Jackson said.
A total of 277 voters chose Posten, who took 22.16 percent of the overall vote in the mayor’s race.
Posten has been an alderman for Ward 1, the southernmost of Ozark's three wards, for the past six years. For the last three years, Posten has been the Ozark Board of Aldermen's liaison to the Department of Planning and Development.
Posten will remain on the Ozark Board of Aldermen, with a year remaining in his term.
"In my time on the Board, I’ve been willing to work hard and learn, and there has been tremendous opportunity for both. I’ve taken the time to study the challenges we face as a community and as individuals in this community. I’ve handled calls from neighbors upset about tall grass and barking dogs, and I’ve worked on some the most complex projects the city has ever undertaken," Posten said in a pre-election interview.
Professionally, Posten designs software for Jack Henry and Associates.
