If this spring had played out like any other, Ozark AD Yancey Little would have gotten his fill of baseball all over southwest Missouri and perhaps beyond the state's borders.
With finding a replacement for 26-year Tigers baseball coach Mike Essick expected to be at the top of his agenda, Little hoped to see applicants for the job on their current job.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic threw him a mighty curve ball.
"My original plan — right, wrong or indifferent — was going out and watching the coaches at their practices and games and watch how the coach interacts with kids," Little said. "That makes for a good interview as much as anything.
"I've been around so long that I know most of the coaches around here," he added. "But some of the small school coaches I haven't got to see in years."
With Essick having announced a year ago his plans to retire, word had plenty of time to spread among coaches with a possible interest in making Ozark their next destination. Little reports the Tigers received the kind of interest from prospective coaches he was hoping for.
"I was pleased with our applicant pool," he said. "There are quality baseball coaches in southwest Missouri. We've gotten some applicants from afar, we've had some good assistant coaches, good head coaches and good young coaches apply and we have some good in-house applicants."
Instead of traveling from school to school, Little is conducting interviews on video. He started that process last week.
"I used Zoom and it was my first experience using it," Little said. "Our state ADs meetings have been on Zoom, our conference ADs meetings have been on Google Meet and our school meetings have been on Google Meet. A lot of us are having to learn and evolve and that's not a bad thing.
"That has made the job search faster," he added. "My original plan was to take (our choice) to the board in June. Now, I'm planning on taking it to the board in May."
Ozark assistant coach Tod Sundlie, who played for Essick, is stepping away from his baseball duties. Sundlie will remain the Tigers’ head wrestling coach.
Little thinks Essick has helped make Ozark's baseball job a premier opportunity for a coach at any stage of his career. He adds replacing Essick will be no easy chore.
"You can't just look around and find a guy like coach Essick," Little said. "Coach Essick is at the top. He's as great a leader as anybody in southwest Missouri. You talk about the highest touted and most respected coaches and right there is Mike Essick. We want to make sure we maintain that type of respect from others."
On Essick's watch, Ozark captured a Class 3 State championship in 2003, a Class 4 State title in 2008, four Final Four berths, six District championships and 14 Central Ozark Conference titles. He retires with a 465-223 record (.676 winning percentage).
Essick and the Tigers' baseball program were inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall Of Fame in 2018.
Little hopes Essick's successor can add to the Tigers' winning tradition and then some.
"Our baseball program got elected to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame based on the records we compiled in the past," Little said. "We want to do even bigger and better things moving forward."
Little is also interviewing applicants for two assistant coaching vacancies on Ozark’s football staff.
