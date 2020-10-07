Jose Ortega hopes as he gets more comfortable kicking with his right leg, he’ll be able to finish similar scoring chances he didn’t convert on in Ozark’s 3-0 loss to Branson on Tuesday.
The Tigers (10-6 overall and 4-3 in the COC) were shut out for the first time since Sept. 8 versus Neosho.
“Sometimes they don’t fall for you,” coach Zack Owens said. “We created over 20 shots. But we couldn’t put it in the back of the net.”
Ortega was by far the most active of Ozark’s players, but shouldered the blame for the missed scoring opportunities.
“We had plenty of chances, way more than they did. But we couldn’t put them away,” Ortega said. “I put those on me. It was my fault. I had most of those opportunities and didn’t put them away. This game is on me.”
Ortega felt he could have finished if he had more confidence going to his right. he estimates his right foot is only 70 percent as strong as his left foot.
“I’m all left-footed. I can’t seem to finish with my right foot,” he said. “I need to work on that. I challenge myself to go all right foot at practice at least one day a week. Coach always says I’d be a more dangerous player if I could finish with my right foot.”
Ortega has otherwise adapted well from being moved from midfielder to striker.
“Jose does a great job being active for us and is such an athletic player with great ball-skill,” Owens said. “He’s super aggressive and wants the ball on his foot. He understands how to move offensively to get the ball on his foot. That’s where he shines.
“He has to be a workhorse for us,” Owens added. “He’s such a great option when we are trying to create scoring opportunities.”
Ortega at times took Branson defenders on in 1-on-2 and 1-on-3 situations.
“One of the things I think I do best and one of my favorite things to do is taking a couple players on and finishing or looking to make a pass,” he said.
Ozark owns a 13-2 record all-time in its series against Branson. The Tigers last previous loss to the Pirates was in 2013.
But this matchup was all but decided halfway through the second half, as Branson upped its 1-0 halftime lead to 3-0.
Ozark had many more shots on goal than Branson, but the Tigers’ quality of shots wasn’t what they hoped. They didn’t force the Pirates goalkeeper to make any save that stood out as difficult.
“We’re going to take a look at film and reevaluate some of our chances to see what we can do to get goals,” Owens said. We’ve got too good of players and skilled athletes to not put some of those in. Branson’s defense held us down. They put themselves in good position. It wasn’t just us missing opportunities.”
Ozark moves on to meet Columbia Rock Bridge at 5 p.m. at home as part of the Rock Bridge Tournament on Thursday. The Tigers have never beaten the Bruins.
Ozark will play at Jefferson City on Saturday.
“We’ve got a good mature group of boys,” Owens said. “I think we’ll bounce back and be ready to roll.”
“We’ve got to put this one behind us and focus on our games this week,” Ortega said. “We’ll use this as fuel for us.”
