The Ozark Farmers Market (OFM) at Finley Farms announced its opening night of the 2020 season will be Thursday, May 7, from 3-7 p.m.
Because of the health concerns from COVID-19, the OFM Board of Directors and staff at Finley Farms have determined that the farmers market will operate by drive-through or by pre-order pick up only. The decision, they said, will offer the best protection to the vendors, customers, volunteers and staff at Finley Farms.
Customers will be allowed to drive through and interact with vendors from their vehicles. Vendors will wear masks. The Ozark Farmers Market vendors will offer a variety of farm fresh produce, eggs, beef, honey, plus baked goods and treats, take-home meals, and artisan pet foods.
For list of participating vendors and for pre-ordering information, you can contact OzarkFarmersMarket@gmail.com. You can also message the group on Facebook at “Ozark Farmers Market.”
