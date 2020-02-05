If A.J. Elliott reaches the career 1,000-point milestone, and he’s on pace to do so just before the district playoffs begin, the Ozark center vows to be the first to point out the help of his teammates.
Elliott actually has remembered his Tigers cohorts all along, being mindful to return the ball where it came from when he’s felt he couldn’t take it to the hoop himself.
Ozark’s offense often started, continued or ended with Elliott on Tuesday, with the results including points in the paint and along the perimeter in bunches in an 84-79 Tigers triumph over Nixa.
The 84-point outburst is a season high for Ozark (11-7 overall and 2-0 in the COC).
“Every game one thing we talk about is we have to work inside and out,” Elliott said. “Shooters, most of the time, their shot is coming inside out. (Our guards) do a great job feeding me. We move the ball, find the open man and go from there.”
“There are some nights I don’t think we hit him as much as we should,” Tigers coach Mark Schweitzer said of Elliott. “Tonight, though, I thought we worked through him. The kids did a nice job getting him touches and I thought he did a good job passing it back out. He had a rough first half finishing, but was a big difference in our third quarter run.”
Elliott scored nine of his 15 points in the third quarter, as the Tigers broke away from the Eagles and extended a four-point halftime edge to as much as a 16-point advantage.
Ozark put up 57 points in the second half alone.
“We’re starting to figure out that if we feed AJ, there’s a good chance he’ll score and the next time he’ll get it back to us and we’ll be that much more open,” said swingman Ethan Whatley.
“The bottom line is AJ’s got to touch (the ball) because he’s huge,” Schweitzer added. “One of the highest-percentage shots we can have is getting him the ball on the block. But if he doesn’t kick it back out when he should, the guys aren’t going to always want to throw the ball into him. It’s a give and take. That’s what I learned about basketball way back in the third grade and that’s the way teams I coach are going to play. We took a great step tonight in the direction of doing that.”
Schweitzer hopes Ozark established an identity as an exceptionally cohesive crew.
“It was the most team-oriented I’ve seen our kids in the last several weeks,” he said. “They did a great job of not caring who did what. We did it together. That was the difference in our play.”
“Tonight was good night of team ball,” Whatley said. “Our chemistry is at (a peak) right now, coach Schweitzer even said so. We played tonight as a team better than we have all year.”
The Tigers’ depth was also a factor, with Whatley coming off the bench to score 17 points to top 10 Ozark players who scored. Alonzo Riwa netted a season-high 15 points.
With so many interchangeable pieces at guard and forward, there’s no lacking of motivation for the Tigers to make the most of their playing time.
“Most teams will have only one or two guys and they know they can make mistakes or take plays off. It helps us a lot to know we’ve got to play our butts off or we’re going out of the game,” Riwa said. “We have to be aggressive the whole time, otherwise we’re not going to play. That’s why you have to show up every day. I think that’s good for our team and a really good philosophy.”
“No kid on our team is head and shoulders better than the next one, that’s who we are,” Schweitzer said. “From one game to the next, a different guy is stepping up into a huge role. A lot of people will say you can’t play this many kids. Maybe we can’t. But they sure looked good tonight by putting the team first.
"This is going to be a tough team down the road if this is the team that shows up.”
Nixa’s Josh Mason caught fire late, scoring 19 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter. He was 12-of-12 from the free-throw line.
“He’s a heck of a player and I think he’ll go far,” said Riwa, who held Mason to three points in the first half. “He’s tough to guard because he can get into you and score and then he can fake like he’s going into you and then go outside and score. It’s like, ‘What do you do?’”
It was also tough going defensively for both teams due to the overzealousness of the officials. By no means could this have been characterized as a physical contest, yet the teams combined for 56 fouls and 73 free throws.
The Eagles (14-5 and 2-1) never made a serious comeback bid, but made 18 of their final 19 free throws
Ozark halted its losing streak against Nixa. The Eagles took all three of the teams’ matchups last season.
“It’s a big win,” Elliott said “I’ve been looking forward to this game all year. I was ready to get back at them. They’re a good team. We showed we’re a good team, too, and that we can play with anybody and beat anybody.”
NIXA (79) — Ruffin 4 4-6 13, Long 1 2-2 4, Combs 2 7-10 11, Mason 5 12-12 26, Sorgenfrei 2 0-0 5, Wofford 3 2-2 10, Jones 3 0-0 6, Berry 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 27-32 79.
OZARK (84) — Cline 0 8-8 8, Skaggs 2 2-2 7, Brockman 0 2-2 2, Harmon 2 2-6 6, Flavin 3 3-4 10, Whatley 5 5-6 17, Cox 1 0-0 2, Riwa 5 5-9 15, Weston 1 0-0 2, Elliott 6 3-4 15. Totals 25 30-41 84.
Nixa 10 13 17 39 - 79
Ozark 13 14 28 29 - 84
3-point goals - Mason 4, Whatley 2, Wofford 2, Flavin, Skaggs, Ruffin, Sorgenfrei.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.