Ozark's girls basketball varsity, jayvee and freshman teams have been placed on quarantine orders this morning in accordance to state guidelines for students in contact with someone with COVID-19.
Lady Tigers coach David Brewer related news of the quarantine order to the Headliner News this morning.
The teams will not be able to practice or play games until the quarantine period is lifted Nov. 27.
The Lady Tigers were to open their season Saturday at the Rolla BSN Shootout and entertain Columbia Hickman Nov. 24.
The Tigers' basketball and wrestling teams aren't scheduled to open action until the first week of December. The boys sports teams are practicing and playing games as scheduled.
According to Ozark School District Communication Specialist Amelia Wigton, the girls basketball team is the only sports team that has been ordered to quarantine due to a COVID-19 exposure at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.