Cade Holmes is enjoying the kind of success in the Show-Me Collegiate League this summer that proved elusive for him as a prep at Ozark.
Holmes was primed to land a starting job in the Tigers' outfield for the first time a year ago, but was among the 2020 grads who missed out on shining moments as a senior due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was the player Ozark fans never quite got to know, with his varsity at-bats being few as he primarily played junior-varsity ball as a sophomore and junior.
Not deterred, Holmes signed with Mineral Area. But his perseverance was tested more than ever before as a freshman last fall, as he struggled making the transition from high school to juco.
He considered hanging up his glove and cleats, before opting to red-shirt.
"When I first got to MAC, I wasn't confident and was going back and forth," Holmes said about possibly ending his career. "I didn't bat very well in the fall. I wasn't confident. With that big of a jump, I was nervous. And, I wasn't used to seeing higher velocity (pitches) consistently. Toward the end of the year, I got more used to it. I'm really glad I stayed with it.”
Holmes is now looking every bit of a late bloomer whose best games are ahead of him.
He entered this week among the Show-Me leaders with a .359 batting average (14-for-39) and three triples, while batting third for the Route 66 Stars. The left-handed hitting right fielder has been very productive, accounting for 19 runs in 15 games by collecting 11 RBIs and eight runs scored. He has seven walks in 49 plate appearances to boost his on-base percentage to .490.
It's been a fulfilling first month of games.
"It makes you enjoy it a lot more," Holmes said of his effort finally being rewarded. "Some people just go through the motions, instead of working and trying to get better."
Holmes is due to return to Mineral Area for a second year, while some of his former Ozark teammates who signed to play college ball have long since stepped away from the game.
"There was a learning curve while I was getting experience," Holmes said. "With all the third-year guys there, I had to learn from the older guys. I've enjoyed all my experiences at MAC. Me and my buddies got together all the time and hit the cages, sometimes late into the night. I'm looking forward to next season and hopefully I can go on beyond MAC."
Holmes is starring for the Stars while feeling good about his mechanics at-bat.
"I'm trying to work the other way a little bit so I'm not pulling everything," he said. "Lately, I've been pulling more than I'd like to. But I feel like I'm on time with my stride and getting my hands through better. I'm confident. I've been trying to stay short and be fluid with my stride. I'm seeing the ball well and having pretty good timing."
