Ozark’s top education leaders are in agreement, there will be a graduation ceremony in 2020. What it will look like—or what they will look like—is not certain.
The Ozark R-VI Board of Education discussed graduation dates, locations and concepts with school administrators at a meeting April 16, a meeting held at Ozark Junior High School and in a teleconference environment on the Zoom platform.
May 8 will be the senior awards night for 2020 graduates of Ozark High School. Dr. Craig Carson, Assistant Superintendent of Learning, explained the current plans for senior recognition to the school board.
“We are going to do an awards night, and it will be virtual,” Carson said.
May 9 was slated to be graduation, and it still will be. The faculty at Ozark High School is planning to hold an online event to celebrate the Class of 2020.
“We are trying to do some type of a virtual graduation, some type of commemoration. We’re not sure what that is, and they’re working through it as a high school staff,” Carson said.
Carson said that Ozark High School Principal Jeremy Brownfield and the teachers at the high school are firmly committed to holding some type of recognition on May 9, as originally planned when the school calendar was set up in 2019. There will also be a real life graduation ceremony, though it’s not likely to happen for at least a few months.
August graduation dates are possible at JQH Arena in Springfield on the campus of Missouri State University. The arena is closed for the entire month of June, and has limited dates in July. Carson said that the dates of Aug. 8-9 are possibilities.
Late June or early July dates are also possible at James River Church in Ozark. The school district held graduations at James River in the past, but the parents of the Class of 2020 opted to move to another venue.
“This is our first time that parents have selected JQH, and you all (the school board) have approved that we move to JQH, so I don’t know if you would be interested in the idea of another venue or if you would prefer to wait until August to do the JQH graduation,” Carson said.
It’s likely that some members of the Class of 2020 would not be able to attend an August graduation because of college, military or career obligations.
Ozark Board of Education President Jeff Laney wants more parental input, but also feels that the school district’s hand may be forced by lingering public health orders.
“With these orders that they’re issuing, they’re talking about a phased reopening. It may not even be possible to have a gathering of a couple thousand people in June,” Laney said. “Honestly, August sounds like the more realistic approach, but I think we should see what the parents of those seniors have to say.”
For now, seniors at Ozark High School are still working on their studies.
“We now have every one of our students learning in a method that they didn’t particularly choose, and we have every one of our teachers teaching in a method that they’ve not had the kind of training that I’m sure they would choose to have,” Carson said.
As of April 6, the Ozark School District moved 100 percent of its learning online.
While some school districts are making paper packets of educational material available to students who lack reliable internet access, Ozark is taking the internet to some of its students.
The Ozark School District spent more than $17,000 to add hot spot devices to its inventory of computers and electronics. Those hot spots are then issued to students who wouldn’t otherwise have reliable internet access at home.
Elementary school students spend between one and two hours per day with their teachers in online instructional settings. Students receive a list of “must-do” tasks from their teachers.
“And then they’re also giving some ‘may-dos,’ which are extra activities for families that have requested more activities,” Carson said. “What we’re recognizing is that every family is in a different spot. Some families—the must-dos are overwhelming, and others, they would love more.”
Carson said personal contact between teachers and parents is more important now than ever before.
Ozark High School students typically take eight classes per semester. They are now allotted about 15-20 minutes of instruction per course each day, which can be conferencing or video lessons.
“That is quite a bit of learning time,” Carson said.
Carson noted that students can’t be penalized for struggling to learn new concepts in the virtual environment, but that there are academic incentives for those who adjust and demonstrate that learning is occurring.
“We are making sure fourth quarter grades do not harm a student’s semester grades, and that’s typical of southwest Missouri, so Ozark is not doing anything out of the norm there. Fourth quarter grades can help the semester grade, but we’re not allowing them to harm it. There are just too many other variables to allow the fourth quarter grade to pull them down,” Carson said.
