On a night in which Ozark featured multiple players in the scoring column, the significance of multi-sport athletes the likes of seniors Owen Brockman and Cannon Cox emerged as they received extended minutes.
Cox scored nine points and Brockman added two to be among a season-high 12 Tigers in the scoring column, as Ozark rolled past Carl Junction 78-38 Friday.
Multi-sport athletes on the boys side at Ozark have risen from the depths of a minimum to at least a respectable level this school year. The Tigers’ hoopsters include five players who were also active in a sport in the fall and one junior, Jace Easley, who has already tried his hand at three sports (soccer, football and basketball) this school year.
“I like doing something year-round,” said Brockman, a wide receiver in the fall, a point guard in the winter and a sprinter in the spring. “Even when we get a four-day break, I feel like I have nothing to do. I like constantly having something to do.”
It doesn’t take too many idle days for Cox to get antsy, as well. He also likes to be on the go. But with Ozark not having school nearly all week due to the weather, he was forced to stay home a couple days because of icy roads in his neighborhood.
“I live over by Fremont and the road are pretty bad,” Cox said. “I’ve been staying home and trying to be safe. It feels like being quarantined.”
Brockman is a shining example of the virtues of being a multi-sport athlete. He expanded his horizon and by doing so, discovered his niche. Solely a basketball player through his seventh-grade year, Brockman was a deep-play threat on the gridiron the last two years and has made himself a college prospect in track.
“I don’t know what year it was, but some coaches started encouraging us to do more for the school and establish school pride. That was part of the reason I went out for football and I liked it,” Cox said. “Track entered the picture for me in eighth grade. I didn’t know if I was still going to run track come my sophomore year. But my sophomore year, I switched from the 400 and 800 to the 100 and 200 and fell in love with sprinting. That’s when I realized it might be something I want to do in the future.”
Brockman has followed the lead of coaches at the school promoting athletes to play multiple sports.
“I think we have a responsibility as athletes to help recruit some of our teammates who play only one sport to try another sport and help the school,” he said.
Brockman and Cox provide admittedly aren’t stars on the hardwood. But they provide coach Mark Schweitzer depth in his backcourt. They bring energy, athleticism and a selfless attitude to the Tigers.
“Being a team player is what all I’m about,” said Cox, who was Ozark’s starting quarterback in the fall. “I try to work the ball around and get it to the guys who can score. I’m trying to facilitate our offense. The people who are hot, I want to keep getting them the ball.”
“I’m always fired up and ready to go,” said Brockman, who indeed probably rates as Ozark’s most aggressive player. “I take pride in defense, focus on not turning the ball over and setting good screens. I know my role isn’t to come out and score the most points. I try to do the things that can help my teammates score.”
Even without injured starter Avery Voysey, Ozark wasted no time blowing out Carl Junction (4-16 and 1-4). The Tigers jumped on top 24-0.
Jaylen Weston led the Ozark scoring parade with 13 points.
Three home games remain for Tigers
Ozark (15-7 overall and 4-1 in the COC) has hopes of closing out its regular-season slate with four more wins to set itself up for the program’s first 20-win season in four years. The Tigers’ toughest remaining tests versus Joplin (11-9 and 2-3) and Republic (20-2 and 6-0) will be at home.
“We all have the mindset that we can win the rest of our regular-season games, if we play like we’re supposed to,” Brockman said.
Next week, Ozark entertains Willard (8-14 and 2-4) during ‘Senior Night’ on Tuesday and travels to Carthage (6-15 and 0-5) on Friday.
Ozark 78, Carl Junction 38
CARL JUNCTION (38) — Perry 0 4-6 4, Baker 6 6-8 19, Poorman 4 4-4 12, Bard 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 14-18 38.
OZARK (78) — Cline 3 3-4 9, Flavin 2 0-0 4, Whatley 5 1-2 13, Harmon 4 2-3 10, Weston 6 1-4 13, Cox 4 0-1 9, Brockman 1 0-0 2, Miller 3 0-0 6, Little 0 1-2 1, Easley 1 0-0 2, Wofford 2 0-2 5, Wright 2 0-0 4. Totals 33 8-18 78.
Carl Junction 4 21 8 5 - 38
Ozark 31 21 16 10 - 78
3-point goals - Whatley 2, Cox, Wofford, Bard, Baker.
