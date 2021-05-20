One man is dead and another person is in police custody after a shooting in Ozark on May 19.
Larry L. Shaw, 88, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Kenneth Barnes, 52.
Police were called to a house on North 31st Street, just east of Fremont Road, at 11:30 a.m. May 19, for a medical call and reports of a person suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. When police arrived at the house, they found Barnes lying dead outside.
Officers determined that Barnes had suffered a gunshot wound. The Ozark Police Department reports that it took “a person of interest” into custody, later confirmed to be Shaw.
According to a probable cause statement used to charge Shaw, an emergency medical services worker at the scene told police that Shaw, “made numerous spontaneous utterances while on scene, and about shooting and killing the victim.”
The EMS worked also told police that Shaw was holding a gun when the ambulance crew arrived at the house.
According to the probably cause statement, Shaw has lived at the house on North 31st Street for six or seven years, and Barnes was a roommate. Shaw told an Ozark police detective he was angry about Barnes telling him to do chores, and that “he was tired of being mistreated,” and that Barnes “would call him numerous names using vulgar language.”
The detective’s probable cause statement alleges that Shaw used a gun stored between cushions of a recliner to wait for three hours before Barnes came upstairs on the morning on May 19, and that’s when Shaw allegedly pointed the gun and shot Barnes.
The detective also wrote that Shaw did not show any remorse as he was questioned by police. The detective wrote that Shaw said, “i wasn’t scared and was kind of tickled when I shot him. Larry said he had no regrets of shooting Kenneth and was glad he was dead.”
Police are still investigating the circumstances of the death.
Shaw is being held in the Christian County Jail in Ozark with no bond. He was arraigned in court on May 20, and has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for May 25.
