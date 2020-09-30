An Ozark man was arrested and charged with the felony of making a terrorist threat in the second degree after an incident at Ozark Junior High School prompted a lockdown for about two hours.
On Sept. 29, Christian County deputies arrested Kenneth R. Hicks, 35. Hicks allegedly made a threat against the junior high school and its faculty on the evening of Sept. 28.
Hicks reportedly came into an Ozark convenience store and while he was there, told the clerk that a student at the school was being bullied, “and if he didn’t get the answers he needed or the situation wasn’t taken care of, he was going to shoot everyone in the office,” according to a probable cause statement filed with the Circuit Court of Christian County.
Hicks alleged to people in the store that he is a bounty hunter and “he could disarm anyone who tried to stop him,” and that “he was okay with going to prison,” if it meant that the student would be safe, according to the probable cause statement.
When confronted by a Christian County deputy for an interview, Hicks declined to give the interview and requested an attorney. He was booked in the Christian County Jail
Ozark Junior High School was placed on a “code yellow lockdown” from about 8:58 a.m. to 10:53 a.m. on Sept. 29, according to social media posts from the Ozark School District’s official Facebook account.
Hicks was booked in the jail at 11:56 a.m. on Sept. 29, according to jail records. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
“It should be noted that deputies acted quickly and effectively to ensure the safety of our children and the schools,” Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole said in a statement issued Sept. 30.
Hicks does not yet have a defense attorney listed for his case.
Missouri Department of Insurance records show that there is no licensed bail bondsman or general bail bond agent by the name of Kenneth R. Hicks in the state.
