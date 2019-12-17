An Ozark man pleaded down to lesser charges after a lengthy jail stay in Christian County, but he is now jailed in Springfield and under grand jury indictment on an accusation of statutory rape.
James W. Rankin, 43, is charged with first-degree statutory rape in Greene County. Rankin was arrested on the same day he was released from the Christian County Jail upon avoiding the end of a jury trial on a set of sex crime charges.
Rankin pleaded guilty Dec. 11, to first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, a class C felony, and third-degree domestic assault. He entered his plea on the second day of a jury trial in Ozark, ending the proceedings in the midst of prosecutors presenting evidence against him.
Christian County Circuit Judge Jennifer Growcock sentenced Rankin to seven years in prison. Per the terms of a plea agreement, the sentence was suspended and reduced to 120 days of shock incarceration. Rankin was given credit for time served in the Christian County Jail. He was also sentenced to a year of jail time for the domestic assault conviction, and given credit for time served.
From his arrest July 25, 2017, to his release Dec. 11, Rankin spent 870 days (two years, four months and 17 days) behind bars in Christian County.
Upon his release from the Christian County Jail, Rankin was booked in the Greene County Jail under a charge from a previously sealed grand jury indictment filed Nov. 8, 2018. Rankin is now charged with statutory rape and is accused of sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years of age.
Rankin is accused of sexually abusing a girl at his workplace over a time period from September 2015 to September 2016.
Defense attorney Donovan Dobbs, a former Christian County assistant prosecutor, represents Rankin in both cases.
Rankin was originally charged in Christian County with the unclassified felony of sexual trafficking a child under the age of 18. According to the grand jury indictment, Rankin allegedly caused a child to “engage in a sexual performance” by having the child dress in lingerie then remove it while he watched.
On July 21, 2017, A Christian County grand jury also indicted Rankin with first degree statutory sodomy, first degree child molestation, second degree statutory rape, second degree statutory sodomy, first degree endangering the welfare of a child and sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, all for incidents that allegedly involved one child that occurred from Jan. 1, 2015 to May 24, 2017. Those charges, apart from the endangering the welfare of a child charge, were dropped in accordance with the plea agreement.
Editor’s note: In the Headliner News’ coverage of court cases involving minors, especially with allegations of sex crimes or molestation, some details found in court documents are intentionally omitted. This is done in effort to adhere to the Headliner News’ policies for news coverage and to protect the identities of minors and/or the victims of sexual offenses.
