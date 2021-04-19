An order making face coverings a requirement in public places in Ozark will life eight days earlier than expected.
One of Mayor Bradley Jackson’s first actions for his second term in office was to rescind an executive order making masks a requirement in public spaces, effective at 11:59 p.m. on April 22. Jackson issued the order shortly after he was sworn in on April 19.
Jackson said he made the decision after seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases in Christian County, the vaccination efforts by the Christian County Health Department and after hearing input from Ozark residents.
“With the consistent declining number of positive cases, the growing number of vaccinations and the availability of vaccine for all our residents, my constituents feel that it is time to remove the mandate and have encouraged this decision,” Jackson said. “I do want to make sure everyone knows that just because there will no longer be a mandate, that does not mean you have to unmask if you feel that you need that layer of protection.”
Ozark businesses can still require customers to wear masks when on store property if the business so chooses. The city of Ozark implores residents and visitors of Ozark to be respectful of a business’s decision to require or not require masks.
“Some business owners may decide to keep a mask order in place on their property, and we should be respectful of their wishes at their place of business,” Jackson said.
The city of Ozark will continue working with local and state officials on best practices regarding COVID-19 and encourages the public to heed warnings from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and local health experts of potential surges. In a statement issued April 19, the mayor and city staff also encourage practices such as social distancing and wearing a mask in situations where keeping at least 6 feet of distance between non-family members for a prolonged period of time is not an option.
The Christian County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccines. Requests may be made by calling (417) 581-7285.
"The past year has been a very difficult time for our entire community, and I feel better days are within reach. I hope that our community can continue to come together and support one another as we transition out of this pandemic,” Jackson said.
Jackson’s order rescinds a mask order that former Mayor Rick Gardner put into place in October 2020.
“I encourage all members of our community to send a message of, ‘thank you,’ to all of our frontline workers (who) helped keep us safe during this past year, and please also remember our local business owners that were affected by changes beyond their control,” Jackson said. "We must continue to support our local business community and rebuild our economy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.