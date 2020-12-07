An order that requires people to cover their mouths and noses in Ozark’s public spaces has been extended to last through April 30, 2021.
The city of Ozark announced the extension of its masking order on Dec. 7. The original order from Oct. 21 was set to last through Dec. 31. The executive order dropped in response to rising COVID-19 case totals across Christian County.
“We are continuing to work together with neighboring counties on creating a united front against this virus,” Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner said. “It’s been a difficult time for everyone, but especially those who have lost family or friends to complications brought on by COVID-19. We are doing everything we can to follow advice and guidelines provided by local and national health experts to help prevent even more unfortunate deaths in our community and slow the spread, which is why we have extended the executive Mask Covering Order.”
Under the executive order, all persons over the age of 11 are required to wear a face covering in public places inside the Ozark city limits. Exemptions are made for persons with medical conditions, mental health conditions or other disabilities that would prevent them from safely wearing a face covering. There is also an exemption for persons who are hearing impaired and/or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired.
Ozark city staff created signs that businesses may print and place on doors or inside their businesses. City Hall staff recommends businesses use the signs or create their own, examples of which are found at http://ozarkmissouri.com. A frequently asked questions section on the masking order is also available on the city’s website, along with a full copy of the mayoral order.
The Ozark Police Department is responsible for enforcing the masking order. Individuals or businesses convicted of failure to comply with the order may be punished with a fine of up to $100.
Violations can be reported by calling (417) 720-9854 or by emailing coronavirus@ozarkmissouri.com.
