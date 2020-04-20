The mayor of Ozark said he is waiting to see what the city's larger neighbors to the north will do, but that a stay-at-home order issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will likely be extended from April 24 to May 3.
That would bring the local stay-at-home order parallel with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's "Stay Home Missouri" order. Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner explained his thoughts to the Ozark Board of Aldermen at a meeting April 20. Firstly, Ozark residents will be asked to stay at home except for work, shopping and some recreation.
"We have to weigh public health versus economics, and that's what we're trying to do as practically and responsibly as we can," Gardner said. "I can assure you, we're not just going to open up Ozark. That would be disastrous."
Gardner obtained a copy of the directive that Springfield Mayor Ken McClure is expected to issue in his city before Springfield's stay-at-home order expires at 11:59 p.m. on April 24. Gardner intends to put Ozark on a similar status.
Starting April 25, Springfield will give some relaxation to its stay at home order, allowing some retail establishments that were previously deemed non-essential to operate as long as they can follow certain recommendations on social distancing guidelines. Delivery and curbside purchases will be the norm for those businesses going forward.
Some services previously deemed nonessential may also be allowed. However, restrictions on social distancing, occupancy and some business operations will still be in place.
"We have to do everything we can to save as many of the businesses as we can, or allow them the flexibility of operating at an expanded level, and so that's what we're looking into," Gardner said.
Ward 1 Alderman Nathan Posten complimented the mayor on the way that COVID-19 containment has been handled so far. At the time of the meeting, there have been 19 patients from Christian County who tested positive for the coronavirus. Four of those persons were confirmed to be from Ozark.
"I'm glad to see that we didn't follow down that path that some cities did of restricting non-essential good at essential businesses, I did not want to go down that road," Posten said. "I think we also agree that we're not out of this. There is more to come, and I want to make sure that we don't get too excited."
Ozark Police Chief Justin Arnold said the enforcing the stay-at-home order has been a reasonable task for police officers up to this point.
"We're really trying to take a professional and understanding approach, so we really haven't had a lot of complaints, but when we do, we have been addressing them as professionally and as understanding as we can," Arnold said. "Our citizens are doing a pretty good job of understanding what the impact is going to be in our community, and there is a lot of self-policing, for lack of a better term."
There are a few complaints in Ozark, Arnold said, but they don't compare to some of the stories he is hearing from police chiefs in other cities.
Gardner reiterated that public health is the top concern behind Ozark's stay-at-home order.
"We're not going to do anything that doesn't make sense, that isn't logical or isn't responsible," Gardner said.
Updated stay-at-home orders for Ozark, Nixa and Christian County are expected to be announced sometime before April 24.
