Learning about science doesn’t have to happen in a classroom. Sometimes, the best way to learn is out in nature with hands-on activities. That’s why teachers and students at Ozark Middle School are thankful to receive two grants from Bass Pro Shops adding up to more than $3,000.
“We’re thankful to Bass Pro for supporting our Outdoor Pursuits class and our outdoor classroom,” Ozark Middle School Principal Eric Russell said. “Students are now going to be able to learn and thrive in outdoor settings.”
The Outdoor Pursuits class introduces basic first aid and survival skills. Students learn firearm safety, disaster awareness and orienteering. They also engage in outdoor activities such as kayaking and hiking. Bass Pro donated about $1,300 worth of equipment to the class, including kayaks, a Dutch oven and outdoor games, like ladderball.
The $2,050 Bass Pro grant for the outdoor classrooms allowed for the purchase of lumber to construct 27 new benches, as well as other landscaping equipment, like wheelbarrows.
“This grant will allow students to have a more workable space in the outdoor classroom area; providing seating and other essentials for teachers to use in the classroom,” Russell said. “The functionality of the space will improve and be more user friendly for our teachers. Overall, the outdoor classroom will create a fun learning environment for students and staff to enjoy.”
Students in the middle school science club are already getting hands-on experience as they build the new benches and spread mulch for the outdoor classrooms.
Students will also take some of the knowledge they gain in an indoor classroom and take it outside for field research.
“We go out there quite a bit to look at ecosystems and invasive species,” McPheeters said. “It gives us real-life examples of things that we talk about in class.”
Ozark Middle School Science Teacher Matt McPheeters applied for the grant in an effort to keep the outdoor space usable for teachers and students. He said science classes use the outdoor classroom for activities and nature units, while English and language arts classes use the outdoor seating for a tranquil location for writing prompts and cozy places to read books.
