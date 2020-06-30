An Ozark High School graduate is among 21 of the newest troopers who have graduated and are set to start work with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tanner L. Wallace graduated from the Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy on June 26. The 109th recruit class reported to the academy on Jan. 6, and spent 25 weeks training to become state troopers by the time they graduated.
On July 13, Wallace and his classmates will report to their assigned troops and start field training.
Wallace recently wrapped up his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at College of the Ozarks. He has been assigned to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, and will help enforce laws in Cass County, part of the southern Kansas City metro area.
Wallace was a standout baseball player at Ozark High School, attaining varsity letters for all four years of his career as a pitcher and first baseman. He was a second team all-Central Ozark Conference selection as a senior.
