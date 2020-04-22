The cities of Ozark and Nixa updated stay-at-home orders for COVID-19 spread prevention that align with the rest of the state, along with the rest of Christian County and Greene County.
Stay-at-home orders were set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 24. However, Nixa Mayor Brian Steele and Ozark Mayor Rick Gardner both acted April 21 to extend their respective orders to 11:59 p.m. on May 3. It's a date and time that matches Gov. Mike Parson's statewide "Stay Home Missouri" order, and a COVID-19 spread prevention order that the Christian County Commission extended on Tuesday.
Gardner, said he understands that people are frustrated, especially when governments at the state, county and city level are all issuing orders and updates in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. That's why, he said, Ozark and Nixa have worked to issue their orders and updates on the same days and times.
“There have been continuous updates across the board during this unfortunate pandemic and, at times, information can become overwhelming. However, Ozark has been working together with the city of Nixa to come up with a synonymous plan which not only protects our communities, but also begins the journey back to normalcy and a vitalized economy," Gardner said.
The Nixa order and the Ozark order allow some retail businesses designated non-essential under federal guidelines to operate for the first time since March 25. However, customers will not be permitted to enter those businesses. Instead, employees may take orders by phone, email or some other electronic means, and then process those orders by delivery, shipping or by customer curbside pickup.
"This order is the first step in a path back to normalcy. We continue to consult with regional health leaders and neighboring governments to make decisions in the best interest of protecting the health and safety of our communities as we begin to carefully re-open our local economy. Our intention is to ease back towards normalcy in gradual steps, so that we don’t put lives at unnecessary risk," Steele said.
Gardner stressed that the two Christian County cities are working closely with leaders in Springfield and Greene County, where about 80 percent of Christian County's population would go for work on a normal day.
"It’s important for our communities to know that we are shouldering your well being every time we consult with regional health leaders and nearby governments so that any decisions made will be with your health at the forefront of our minds. We hope to see everyone enjoying Ozark, and Nixa, again soon,” Gardner said.
Service businesses which cannot operate without making physical contact with customers are still defined as “non-essential," by law in Ozark and Nixa, and remain limited. All businesses, whether essential or non-essential, are supposed to follow Centers for Disease Control-recommended guidelines for COVID-19 spread prevention, including physical distancing requirements, and when necessary, the use of personal protective equipment for workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.