CARTHAGE — Ozark couldn't keep pace with Carthage and running back Luke Gall in a 35-14 season-opening setback Friday.
Gall, a sophomore, ran for five touchdowns and 259 yards. His touchdowns were highlighted by breakaways of 46 and 84 yards.
Ozark, which put up 27 points against the reigning Class 5 state champions last season, received 105 yards rushing on 16 carries from running back Tylr Bolin.
Quarterback Cannon Cox completed 5-of-13 passes for 81 yards. He hooked up with running back Ethan Pritchard for a 44-yard scoring strike.
Running back Jakes Beets had an eight-yard touchdown run.
Ozark's streak of allowing 40 points or more ended at six games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.