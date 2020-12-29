SPRINGFIELD — Defensively, Ozark gave itself a chance at a comeback against Skyline at the Pink & White Lady Classic on Tuesday.
Ozark kept Skyline scoreless over the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, but still couldn’t mount a rally and lost 50-41 in second-round Pink Division action.
Ozark went the first six minutes of the fourth quarter without a field goal and was no closer than four points of Skyline down the stretch.
Anna Hitt scored 11 of her team-high 13 points in the second half.
Lyla Watson hit all three of her 3-pointers in the first half, as Ozark trailed 24-20 at halftime.
Ozark faces Central in consolation play at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Skyline 50, Ozark 41
SKYLINE (50) — Conly 0 0-2 0, Quennoz 4 2-2 12, Gunter 1 2-2 4, Edge 3 1-2 7, Barb 5 4-7 14, Edwards 1 0-0 2, Crawford 3 2-2 11. Totals 17 11-17 50.
OZARK (41) — Boggs 2 2-2 6, Hitt 5 1-6 13, Watson 3 0-0 9, Rushing 1 0-0 3, Rivera 1 0-2 2, Putt 3 2-4 8. Totals 15 5-14 41.
Skyline 10 14 13 13 - 50
Ozark 10 10 11 10 - 41
3-point goals - Watson 3, Quennoz 2, Hitt 2, Crawford, Rushing.
Nixa beats Blue Eye
In the White Division, Nixa downed Blue Eye 52-42 to advance into the semifinal round.
The Lady Eagles will meet Waynesville at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Spokane, Clever tumble
In consolation play, Clever and Spokane both were ousted.
Clever lost 63-58 to Lebanon and Spokane bowed to Parkview 71-31.
