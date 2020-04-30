Emily Essick has received all the confirmation she ever needed and then some to pursue a career as a physical therapist.
Repeated injuries that culminated in a torn meniscus in her left knee didn't allow Essick to play to her potential during her Ozark career. The fact the 5-foot-10 outside hitter was able to play at all was largely due to frequent visits to the training room and extensive rehab.
"Going through the physical therapy I did, that sold me on it," she said of her career choice. "I've kind of been injury-prone, from broken bones to sprained ankles. I've been in the training room a lot the last four years and asked a lot of questions."
The lessons Essick has learned, she'll take with her to John Brown (Arkansas), as she joins a seemingly endless list of former Ozark volleyball players at the college level.
She learned the hard way at the start of her junior year that playing through an injury can sometimes do more harm than good.
"I initially tore my meniscus the first week of tryouts," Essick said. "I was kind of stubborn and wanted to keep playing. It got destroyed through school and club ball. I had surgery in April (of last year). If I hadn't been playing, it wouldn't have been as invasive an injury and my recovery time would have been shorter.
"Going through the therapy (last summer), I was on crutches for six weeks and had to re-learn how to walk," she added. "During my senior year, I wasn't where I wanted to be physically and I felt I wasn't there mentally. I was babying (the knee) and afraid to re-injure it. It was tough at the time not to be able to do what I can do. It took time to get back to where I was before, which kind of stunk. I didn't hit 100 percent until December."
Essick collected 93 kills, 83 digs, 12 blocks and 11 aces as a senior. She finished with 126 career kills.
Essick thanks her family and friends for helping her pull through the anguish stemming from the meniscus injury. Her sister, Sydney, is a freshman defensive specialist for Ozark and their mother, Laura, was a setter for Spokane.
"I have a great support system with my family and teammates and coaches," Emily said. "All the girls and coach (Adeana) Brewer had my back, which was very uplifting."
Looking ahead to John Brown, Essick is hopeful she'll enjoy similar bonds with her teammates and coaches. The Golden Eagles were 26-8 overall and 16-4 in the Sooner Athletic Conference last season.
"I had heard good things about the college from Liz Parrish," Essick said, referring to the 2018 Ozark grad who has been a defensive specialist at John Brown the past two seasons. "Watching their girls play, I saw that they have such a good relationship with their coach and each other."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.