Ozark police ask for help locating a woman who hasn’t been seen since Feb. 25.
Police say Tiffany Jackson, 41, was last seen on Thursday morning in the company of an unidentified man. Jackson has since failed to report to work at her job, and her family members have not been able to contact her.
Jackson is white, approximately 5-foot-2, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair kept shoulder length.
It is not clear where Jackson may have gone, what vehicle she may be traveling in, or what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
The Ozark Police Department issued a missing person advisory for Jackson on March 1, at 4:23 p.m. If you see Tiffany Jackson or have any information on her disappearance, you are asked to call the Ozark Police Department at (417) 581-6600, or call the nearest law enforcement agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.