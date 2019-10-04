Ozark police are looking for a missing 62-year-old man last seen near the interchange of State Route J and U.S. Highway 65.
Charlie Renwick Staats III was last seen near the 5600 block of North Farmer Branch Road, just to the north of the stoplight at State Route NN in Ozark, on Oct. 2. He is described as a white male with grey hair and hazel eyes. Staats is 5-foot-11, 200 pounds.
Staats was believed to be wearing a T-shirt and shorts and riding a bicycle.
Anyone who has seen Staats or may have information on his whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Nathan Lewis at the Ozark Police Department at (417) 581-6600 or email n.lewis@ozarkpd.org.
The Ozark Police Department issued its missing person advisory for Staats just before 10 a.m. Oct. 4. A statewide missing person advisory has been issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
