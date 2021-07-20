Fraudsters are trying to use the Ozark Police Department’s phone number to try to steal money from unknowing people.
On July 19, the Ozark Police Department received “multiple complaints” of fraudulent phone calls coming from the police department’s main phone number, (417) 581-6600. According to a statement from the police department, when the call recipient answered the phone, the caller would identify himself/herself as an Ozark police officer.
“The victims were told they had active warrants for their arrest, and the caller requested money, along with verification of residence and two forms of identification,” the warning from the real Ozark Police Department explains. “This is a scam, do not provide this information over the phone or in response to a solicitation via phone.”
The police department is separate from the Missouri court system and the Ozark municipal court. Therefore, it does not request or receive bond payments. Such requests would never be made by telephone.
The Ozark police offer a simple way to check the validity of such phone calls. If you receive a call from someone who claims to be an Ozark police officer or a detective, and you are suspicious about whether or not the call is real, hang up the call. Then, call the Ozark Police Department at (417) 581-6600 and explain what happened. If needed, you will be transferred to speak with a police officer or a detective.
“Officers are always available to respond in person to an address in the city if necessary to verify or validate their authenticity,” the statement from the Ozark Police Department reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.