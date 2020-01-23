The Ozark High School air rifle took three teams to the Missouri State Rifle Championship Jan. 17 at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, bringing home first, second and third place finishes.
The four-member precision team is yet again state champions, placing first in its respective category out of 11 teams. The four-person sporter class teams got two of the top three spots out of the 22 participating teams, placing second and third.
The Ozark JROTC cadets had three individual medalists: Elijah Glenn placed second in the sporter division, Alissa Short took second in precision, and Alexis Lake finished third in precision. More than 120 high shooters participated in the competition.
“I am extremely proud of the hard work, commitment and dedication that these athletes continue to show throughout the season,” First Sgt. William Crawford, Ozark JROTC advisor said.
Ozark will take the top precision and sporter teams to the Army National Championship from Feb. 6-8, in Anniston, Alabama. Currently, Ozark’s precision team is ranked seventh nationally while the sporter team is ranked ninth.
