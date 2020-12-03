The city of Ozark announced the promotion of Samantha Payne from the job of Ozark Parks and Recreation Department director and public information officer to the job of assistant city administrator.
Payne has been part of city government leadership in Ozark since she was named parks director in 2010. In 2018, she took on added responsibilities as the city’s public information officer, and has been tasked with additional communications work in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Payne will continue to oversee the Ozark Parks and Recreation Department and will continue to work in public information. As assistant city administrator, she will also work in strategic planning and project management.
Payne will take on a larger role assisting Ozark’s departments of city government in planning and coordinating with one another, and will represent the city of Ozark in community groups and business events.
Payne holds a Master of Business Administration from William Woods University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Evangel University.
