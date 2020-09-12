JOPLIN — Ozark received scores from multiple players in multiple ways on its way to a 51-43 triumph over Joplin on Friday.
The Tigers put up 34 points in the first half alone against the defending COC champion Eagles. They went on to enjoy as much as a 31-point lead, 44-13, in the second half.
Quarterback Cannon Cox threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more.
The big plays provided by Ozark's defense and special teams also stood out.
Colton Casteel returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, Jacob Kronebusch picked up a Joplin fumble and ran 88 yards for a touchdown and Jace Easley converted on a 27-yard field goal.
It all added up to Ozark's most surprising win on the road since the Tigers won at Webb City four years ago. Joplin, which had won 16 straight regular season games after beating Webb City in Week One, has now lost two straight.
Joplin's comeback bid fell short, despite totaling 698 yards of offense. Nathan Glades ran for 268 yards and Always Wright passed for 340.
Ozark received 107 yards rushing from Tylr Bolin, as the Tigers posted 387 yards of offense.
Cox's touchdown passes were both to Owen Brockman and covered 31 and 54 yards.
Ethan Pritchard also got in on the scoring, breaking loose for a 13-yard touchdown run.
