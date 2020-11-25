Ozark’s Dillon Holesapple and Nixa’s Nick Reid capped their senior seasons by being named to the Class 4 All-State Team, as chosen by the Missouri High Schools Soccer Coaches Association.
Holesapple, a midfielder, is a First-Team All-State selection and Reid, a goalkeeper, is a Second-Team All-State pick.
Holesapple, Reid, Ozark's Jose Ortega and Nixa's Carson Palmer all have been tabbed All-COC First-Team.
Holesapple, a senior midfielder and Ortega, a junior midfielder, helped the Tigers to a Quarterfinal berth, Class 4 District 11 championship, 15-9 overall record and 6-3 mark in the COC.
Reid, a senior goalkeeper and Palmer, a sophomore midfielder, led the Eagles to the Class 4 District 12 title, a 13-9 overall record and 6-3 finish in the COC.
Named All-COC Second-Team are Ozark’s Riley Shelton and Micah Lepant and Nixa’s Andrew Butler and Bryce Richmond.
Holesapple has been named the Class 4 District 11 Most Valuable Player, while Ortega is the Offensive Player of The Year and Ozark’s Zack Owens is the Coach of The Year.
Joining Holesapple on the All-District First-Team are Ortega, Lepant and the Tigers' Trevor Carlton, Renato Granja and Riley Shelton.
Second-Team selections are Ozark’s Justin Baker and Ethan Peeples.
Reid has been chosen the Class 4 District 12 Player of The Year, Nixa’s Kaleb James is the Defensive Player of The Year and the Eagles’ Ethan Palmer is the Coach of The Year.
Joining Red and James on the All-District First-Team are Palmer, Richmond, Butler and Colin Cash.
Second-Team selections are Nixa’s Riley Lister, Josh Stoneberger and Seth Weatherfield.
Holesapple, Ortega, Reid, Palmer and Ozark’s Micah Lepant have also been named All-Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.