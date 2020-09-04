Three and half months after his arrest, a former mayor of Ozark has been charged with misdemeanor assault.
Shane L. Nelson, 52, was arrested by Christian County sheriff’s deputies May 17, and booked into the Christian County Jail at 8:55 p.m. Nelson was released from jail by the morning of May 18. His case was turned over to the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on special assignment.
On Sept. 2, Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson filed a probable cause statement and information to charge nelson with fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor under Missouri law.
Nelson has a hearing in associate circuit court in Ozark scheduled for Oct. 21.
A preliminary incident report form that a Christian County sheriff’s deputy filed on May 17 shows Nelson was arrested at a house near the intersection of West River Bluff Drive and Weaver Road.
Deputies were called and dispatched at 7:13 p.m. that Sunday evening. They arrived at 7:39 p.m. According to the initial incident report, Nelson is suspected to using his hands to assault another man who is in his 60s, according to property records.
Sheriff’s office records show that the reports were turned over to the Christian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on May 17.
Nelson was Ozark’s mayor from April 2011 to April 2015. He is a member of the Ozark Board of Education who was reelected in June, and has a term set to expire at the end of 2023.
On Aug 4, Nelson was one of five candidates in the Republican primary for Eastern District commissioner of Christian County. He received 1,136 votes, but finished third in a primary that State Rep. Lynn Morris, R-Nixa, won with 2,085 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.