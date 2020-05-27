A longtime Ozark leader has been arrested and could face criminal charges in Christian County.
Shane L. Nelson, 52, was arrested by Christian County sheriff’s deputies May 17, and booked into the Christian County Jail at 8:55 p.m. Nelson was released from jail by the morning of May 18.
As of 10 a.m. May 27, Nelson has not been charged with any crimes in connection to his arrest. A preliminary incident report form that a Christian County sheriff’s deputy filed on May 17 shows Nelson was arrested at a house near the intersection of West River Bluff Drive and Weaver Road.
Deputies were called and dispatched at 7:13 p.m. that Sunday evening. They arrived at 7:39 p.m. According to the initial incident report, Nelson is suspected to using his hands to assault another man who is in his 60s, according to property records.
Sheriff’s office records show that the reports were turned over to the Christian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on May 17. A prosecutor has not yet charged Nelson in an official court case.
Nelson was Ozark’s mayor from April 2011 to April 2015. He has worked in Ozark since 1993 and has lived in Ozark since 2002.
Nelson has also been a member of the Ozark Fire Protection District Board of Directors and currently serves on the Ozark R-VI Board of Education. His term is set to expire at the end of 2020, though he is one of three incumbents running uncontested for the Ozark school board in the June 2 election, where Nelson could be selected by voters to serve a three-year term.
On Feb. 25, 2020, Nelson filed to run for the office of Eastern District commissioner of Christian County. The Republican primary for that election is Aug. 4. The final certification date for ballots for those primary races was May 26.
