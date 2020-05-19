The Ozark Board of Education announced three moves to fill administrative roles for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Dr. Gina McBain will have the word “interim” removed from her job title to become the principal at West Elementary School. Dr. Erin McAninch becomes the assistant principal at Ozark High School. Karen Capen has been named assistant principal at East Elementary.
“I am excited to see the vision and leadership come to life with these three individuals,” said Ozark Superintendent Chris Bauman said. “Dr. McBain has done amazing things and I’m excited to see her continue these initiatives as principal. Dr. McAninch has been an integral part of our high school teaching staff for several years and will be outstanding in her new role. Ms. Capen is joining us from Nixa, where her experience as an elementary instructional coach will serve her well at East Elementary.”
McBain has been acting as the interim head principal of West Elementary since January, 2020. McBain started work in the Ozark School District as a teacher and special education process coordinator in 2001 and became the assistant principal at East Elementary in 2013.
“Being at West Elementary since January, I have learned that West teachers are resilient and strive to do what is best for all kids,” McBain said. “I am truly honored to serve as part of the team committed to connect, learn and grow to meet the needs of students and their families.”
McBain completed her Doctor of Educational Leadership, Curriculum and Instruction degree with Evangel University in 2018.
McAninch has been a mathematics teacher in the Ozark School District since 2002, and has served multiple roles as an activity sponsor and coach. McAninch completed her Doctor of Educational Leadership, Curriculum and Instruction degree with Evangel University in 2018.
“Ozark School District has been my home for the past 18 years,” McAninch said. “I am grateful to all the teachers and staff who invested so much time in making me the educator I am today. I am excited and honored to serve the staff and students as an assistant principal at Ozark High School.”
Capen hired on with Nixa Public Schools in 2006, working as a classroom teacher and mathematics specialist. She became an instructional coach in 2016. Capen received her Specialist in Education Administration degree from Missouri State University in 2019.
“I am thrilled and honored to be joining East Elementary and the Ozark School District,” Capen said. “I look forward to meeting and building a love for learning alongside the amazing faculty, families and all the students at East.”
