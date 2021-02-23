The Ozark Board of Education voted to hire two new administrators for the 2021-22 school year at a meeting Feb. 18. Dr. Morgan Kelly was named North Elementary School principal and Tom Colvin was named Ozark Junior High School assistant principal.
Dr. Kelly has served as the assistant principal for North Elementary since 2015. She began her teaching career as a middle school math and science teacher, and then taught elementary students for six years before she became an administrator.
She is replacing Dr. Karen Hood, who is retiring at the end of this school year.
“I love the Ozark community and I’m excited to continue to serve the students, families and teachers at North Elementary,” Kelly said. “Ozark is an innovative school district and I’m thankful to be just a small part of it.”
Kelly graduated with a Master’s in Educational Administration in 2012 from Evangel University and a doctorate degree, also from Evangel University, in educational leadership, curriculum and Instruction in 2018.
Colvin will replace current Assistant Principal Philip Link, who will move up to become principal at Ozark Junior High following the retirement of Principal Jim Hubbard at the end of June 2021. Colvin has 23 years of experience in education, the last five in Ozark. He has taught history and physical education, served as an activities director and coached basketball, football, baseball, track, cross country and tennis.
“I look forward to working with the Ozark Junior High administration team in this new role and serving the incredible staff and students of OJH,” Colvin said.
Colvin graduated from Pittsburg State University 1998, obtained his Master’s degree in Educational Administration from Southwest Baptist University in 2007 and is currently working on a Specialist in Educational Administration at SBU.
“We continue to build our administrative team with student-centered administrators who have proven themselves already in our District,” said Dr. Craig Carson. Ozark Assistant Superintendent of Learning. “Dr. Kelly’s six years of experience in North will allow us to continue the great work that families have grown to appreciate at North Elementary. At the Junior High, Mr. Colvin’s strength of relationships will serve him as he works with students and families in his new role.”
