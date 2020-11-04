Logan Baldwin was in attendance as a wide-eyed Ozark fan the last time the Tigers knocked off mighty Webb City.
“Oh yeah, I was there,” said Baldwin, referring to a 17-12 Ozark win at Webb City in 2016. “I was in the eighth grade. Growing up, you always hear about Webb City, so it was great to beat them.”
Baldwin and his Ozark senior teammates will get one more chance to pull off their own upset of the 15-time state champion Cardinals. The No. 3 seed Tigers (6-4) visit No. 2 seed Webb City (8-1) on Friday in a Class 5 District 6 semifinal.
In the teams’ Week Eight regular-season matchup at Ozark, Webb City emerged with a 48-13 triumph.
The Tigers lamented their lost opportunities in the defeat, with penalties and turnovers proving much too much to overcome. This time around, they know the same mistakes will lead to the end of their prep careers.
“We messed up a few things, like fumbling the ball and having missed assignments. If we can fix that, it should be a better game,” defensive lineman Mason Moreland said. “We need to play like we did against Joplin (in Week Three).”
“We’ve got to clean up things on offense and defense,” Baldwin said.
Webb City ran right at Ozark and racked up 339 yards on the ground.
Tight end Gary Clinton and quarterback Clay Gayman helped set up Cardinals touchdowns with four passes totaling 120 yards.
At the same time, Ozark had its moments running the ball, as well. Running back Tylr Bolin turned 21 carries into 137 yards, quarterback Cannon Cox ran 13 times for 64 yards. In addition, running back Ethan Pritchard broke loose for a 35-yard run and running back Jake Beets had a 17-yard run.
"As coach (Chad) Depee says, ‘We can’t have any fear when we go into the big games,’” defensive lineman Luke Hulse said. “We went out and beat Joplin. Since we can beat Joplin, I think we can can put something together and win a big game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.