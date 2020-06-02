On a normal weekday morning, the Ozark Senior Center would be full of people and bustling with activity. The activity is still going, but it’s largely done by a staff of just six people working to take food and resources out to where Ozark’s oldest residents live.
From March 16 to May 22, volunteers delivered 2,116 meals to senior citizens in Ozark.
“That’s a service we were doing anyway, it’s a continuation, but we’ve also added a number of people because of the virus,” Ozark Senior Center administrator Ronn Ramey said. “A couple of routes are pretty full. We haven’t turned anybody away yet.”
Ramey said the Ozark Senior Center may have to recruit more volunteer drivers to take food to persons who are homebound.
On March 13, a Friday, Ramey and his staff got word from their superiors that the Ozark Senior Center was closing immediately because of public health concerns related to the novel coronavirus. They were about to serve lunch to the patrons who had gathered there. The senior center caters to two of the most basic needs for persons in the 65-plus age category: the need to socialize and the need for balanced, nutritious foods.
“They come in the morning, they hang out, the do activities. Two critical pieces for seniors are isolation and nutrition, and a senior center helps to deal with both of those in a very proactive way and a very positive way,” Ramey said.
Critical needs
The Ozark Senior Center is administered by an organization called SeniorAge, which administers 36 senior centers in 17 southwest Missouri counties. Its reach also includes the Nixa Senior Center. SeniorAge is in charge of hiring the center’s professional staff and supplying its programming. The Ozark Senior Center also has a board of directors, which helps maintain local ownership of the building, located just off of State Route NN near the intersection with West Jackson Street.
The Ozark Senior Center funds some of its programming through a 0.0495 percent property tax levy that Christian County collects.
“Two of those services are handled here through the senior center: transportation and a foot clinic,” Ramey said.
The foot clinic, which normally operates eight days per month, briefly closed due to COVID-19, but has since reopened on a limited basis for seniors with diabetes.
“That’s a critical need for diabetic people, to keep their feet in good condition and their toenails, so we’ve slowly opened that up,” Ramey said. “We’ve opened it up to some of the regulars who used to come, as well.”
Transportation services are part of the senior center’s efforts to combat isolation.
The staff and volunteers wear face masks as they prepare food and items such as toilet paper and paper towels that will be distributed by volunteers. Anyone who enters the building is checked for a fever.
Normally, senior center volunteers take Ozark seniors to Springfield three days per week for medical appointments. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, volunteers drive people around town for errands such as trips to the post office or haircuts.
“Well, that all came to a screeching halt. We did immediately continue—we have some dialysis patients who depend on us,” Ramey said. “We haul them one person at a time, take them to their appointment, take them back, clean the vehicle and pick up the other one. Right now, we just have two. At times, we have had many more. That would have been a challenge.”
The driver who transports dialysis patients on behalf of the senior center three days per week wears a mask and gloves for the duration of the ride.
“The logistics of this are mind-boggling. I’m not complaining, that’s the reality,” Ramey said. “We get calls every day. When are we opening again? We have no idea. With our population, that’s really tough to do that. I’m not even speculating on a time.”
Games return in June
One senior center activity will resume in Ozark on June 12. Or, rather, a new spin on a familiar game will start.
The Ozark Senior Center will host games of “parking lot bingo” on Friday, June 12, from 10-11 a.m. The games will be held as long as the weather is nice enough. Participants may sit in their vehicles or bring lawn chairs and sit outside of their vehicle while they play. Senior center staff will enforce social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means participants must be at least 6 feet away from persons who are not from their immediate household.
Southern Bank donated some of the prizes that will be won through parking lot bingo.
Other services are available to seniors who aren’t homebound, and who would normally spend their mornings or noon hours at the Ozark Senior Center.
“Something new we began once we shut down was to assist the people who normally would have come here to have lunch. We give them a frozen meal,” Ramey said.
The senior center has given away 687 meals and counting to people who come to the front door and wait to receive food.
More seniors are opting to stay at home, even though stay-at-home orders for Christian County and the rest of Missouri have been allowed to expire. That’s because COVID-19 is statistically more dangerous for seniors ages 80 and up than any other range of ages. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data from June 2, a total of 1,534 of Missouri’s 13,327 coronavirus cases occurred in persons ages 80 and older. That’s about 11.5 of the total case volume.
However, persons ages 80 and up who contract COVID-19 are statistically much more likely to die of the virus than persons in any other age range. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports that 383 of the 773 Missourians who have died of COVID-19 were above the age of 80, which is 49.5 percent of the deaths.
That’s why senior organizations and living communities are being much slower and more deliberate with their COVID-19 recovery plans.
You can find out more about the Ozark Senior Center by visiting https://www.ozarkseniorcenter.com/.
