Ozark fullback Tylr Bolin’s father, Bryan, has been diligent in having his family quarantine as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He's pretty strict on the quarantine,” Tylr said. “(Football) is about the only thing I can go to right now.”
As an ardent football father of three boys, Bryan knew keeping Tylr at home and not allowing him to work out over the past six months would be no way for him to prepare for his senior season. So, Dad went to work.
“At the beginning of the quarantine, we couldn't lift because the gyms were closed. So, he said, ‘You want me to build you something?’ We said 'Yes sir,’” Tylr said. “He got a workout set and built a squat rack in the garage. He found a do-it-yourself (video) on YouTube and had the squat rack built the next day.”
With not much else to do when school was cancelled in March, April and May, Bolin worked out repeatedly in his new makeshift weight room. In fact, he hit the weights more than ever before. He didn’t neglect speed and agility drills, either, running tirelessly through footwork drills with cones and a speed ladder.
“Every day I get that done,” he said. “I lost a little bit of weight and gained a lot more speed. I’m lifting every day and not eating as much. I’m getting faster and stronger.”
Bolin has been as impressive as any Tiger during their summer camp and first two weeks of practices.
“Tyler has come into camp in great shape,” coach Chad Depee said. “He has that explosive burst that is unique to him. He'll put you in a bind fast as a low, hard runner.”
Bolin is coming off a junior season in which he led Ozark with 479 yards rushing on 64 carries (7.5 avg. gain per carry) and topped the Tigers in tackles with 64 and tackles for a loss with 8.5.
As Depee mentioned, explosiveness has been essential to the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Bolin’s success. After maintaining that quick burst while often being relegated to his home, Tylr credits his father for putting him in position to succeed.
“It means a lot to me,” Tylr said of his father’s carpentry work. “He's pretty invested in football. He wants me to be the best I can. He's always helped me and my brothers as much as possible for sports.”
A year ago, Bolin set the tone for his breakout junior season by breaking loose for a game-clinching 80-yard touchdown run in Week One against Neosho.
Depee is confident Bolin will again be strong to the finish on games nights this season.
“He's working his butt off getting himself in condition,” Depee said. “That will be vital for him because that B-back position (in a flex-bone offense) is the toughest position on the field in regards to taking a beating. You've got to keep hammering away. I'm confident he can do the job.
“He's got experience under his belt,” Depee added. “He's been under the lights in different facets offensively and defensively. We have high expectations for him.”
Bolin’s exploits to this point have allowed him to break from the shadow of his older brother, Blaine, a 2019 Ozark grad and former Tigers linebacker, as well as distinguish himself from a certain former Branson football player.
Tyler Bolin is a 2020 Branson grad who was a defensive lineman for the Pirates the past four seasons. Tylr Bolin and Tyler Bolin never quite exchanged pleasantries.
“My sophomore year, he pancaked me in the only play I got in,” Tylr said. “We never talked.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.