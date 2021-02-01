Win or lose, Ozark’s Thomas Rushing figured his return to the mat this winter after a two-year hiatus would be fulfilling.
“I missed going toe to toe with someone. I missed that competitive spirit,” he said.
Competition has brought out the best in Rushing. He rose to new heights Saturday by winning the 170-pound championship at the COC Tournament by beating Neosho’s Eric Holt 9-4 in the final round.
Only two weeks earlier, Holt pinned Rushing in 4:29 at the Branson Tournament.
“This is incredibly satisfying,” Rushing said after his win. “It’s my last time (wrestling as a senior) I’m enjoying it.
“This boosts my confidence,” he added. “I wrestled like a freshman wrestler (three years ago). “I had a lot to work on.”
Rushing (34-10) not only had to go the distance against Holt, but versus Branson’s Cade Grimm as well. Rushing edged Grimm 6-3 in the semifinal round.
“It’s a brawl with him,” said Rushing, who earlier in the season beat Grimm 6-2. “I like wrestling someone like him to get better.
In addition to Rushing, Ozark’s Clayton Moison won the 152 championship and Hunter Tennis claimed the 285 title.
Moison (15-1) needed just 2:45 to pin Willard’s Timothy Stevens in the 152 final.
“Me and coach (Tod Sundlie) have a plan for me not to waste my energy and play smart in bad positions,” said Moison, who is wrestling with scoliosis as a senior. “I took the initiative and went for (the fall).”
Tennison dominated everyone at 285. He pinned Branson’s Sam Wood in 1:11 in the final. It’s the first COC championship for Tennison (42-0).
Ozark’s Elijah Maskrod (35-11) finished second. he lost 4-2 in the 132 final to Neosho’s Hayden Crane. The Tigers’ Brock Sundlie (145) and Riley Newsom (160) were third.
