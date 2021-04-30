Ozark shooters win rifle national championship

The Ozark High School Army Junior ROTC rifle team clinched a national championship and a third place finish in the Army National Championships for 2021. The rifle sporter team received first place while the precision team placed third.
The team shot their Army National Championship targets March 27-28, and mailed them in to be scored as a sanctioned nationals championship. Due to COVID-19, the Ozark team was unable to travel to Anniston, Alabama, to compete in-person. Teams from around the country competed virtually.
“I am proud of these athletes. Their hard work, dedication and commitment resulted in our national championship this year. We cannot rest on our laurels, we must sharpen our focus on preparation for next season,” said 1st Sgt. William Crawford, instructor for the rifle team. “I have an acronym I use, which is QRST — Quiet your mind; Relax your body; Sharpen your focus; and use a Trusting mindset when competing.”
Cadets Sydney Broussard and Rachel Hartzell also earned their Junior Distinguished Shooters Badge, which is no easy feat. Cadets must earn 30 excellence-in-competition (EIC) points, 10 of which must be earned at a national competition. These cadets were presented their awards at a ceremony April 15.
Both the sporter and precision teams placed first in the Missouri State Championship in January.
Ozark Rifle Team, sporter division
Matthew Crawford
Elijah Glenn
Rachael Hartzell
Hanna McConnell
Sydney Broussard
Ozark Rifle Team, precision division
Brody Baumann
Alexis Lake
Karley McCall
Gavin Browning
