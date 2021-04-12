Suddenly, Ozark is receiving points from the javelin courtesy of Ryan Dotson and Ethan Pritchard.
Dotson was second with a throw of 144-9 and Pritchard sixth with a heave of 139-1 at the Hillcrest Invitational last week.
A week earlier, Pritchard was first at the Branson Invitational with a throw of 145-1 while Dotson was fifth with a 132-7.
“That was my first meet ever throwing a javelin,” Pritchard said. “I messed around with it last year and this year (the coaches) told me they were going to have me do it. I played in the outfield when I played baseball, so I figured my arm was good enough to throw.
“Coach says I’m using all arm and need to get more technique,” he added. “I’ve been doing a lot of research on the javelin by reading article and watching videos on YouTube.”
Ozark’s Avery Voysey delivered a runner-up finish in the discus (137-103/4).
The Tigers’ Riley Newsom finished third in the 400 (51.51).
Kaden Bowling and Nolan Moeller provided a 4-5 finish in the pole vault, with Bowling clearing 11-51/2 and Moeller 10-51/2,
Owen Brockman was seventh in the 200 (23.35) and 11th in the 100 (11.65), Will Scheer was eighth in the 400 (53.47) and Gabe Bauer was sixth in the 3,200 (9:58) and 12th in the 1,600 (4:43)
Ozark’s 4 x 200 relay took third (1:32.38), its 4 x 800 was seventh (8:41) and its 4 x 100 relay finished eighth (45.30).
