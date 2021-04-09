Kylan Pickren thought he had lost out of his chance at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, but it turns out he still has a shot.
Pickren won the Missouri state championship in the Elks Hoop Shoot free throw contest in 2020, and was scheduled to travel to Kentucky to compete against other state champs from Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky for a place in the nationals finals. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out those plans.
Pickren, a sixth-grader at Ozark Middle School, gets another chance as the Elks National Committee decided to finish the 2020 Hoop Shoot in 2021. Pickren competed by Zoom teleconferencing from Ozark, and sunk all 25 of his 25 free throw attempts. He then made 23 of 25 “tiebreaker” free throws to finish his day an astonishing 96 percent from the free throw line.
Pickren received a phone call from the Elks Hoop Shoot organizers congratulating him on his advancement to the national finals. He is one of 12 competitors ages 8-13. The winner gets an induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. Pickren will compete in April, and the winners will be revealed on YouTube in May.
comments
