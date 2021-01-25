Dr. Chris Bauman will stay at the helm of the Ozark School District until the Class of 2024 tosses its graduation caps.
The Ozark Board of Education approved a contract extension for Bauman on Jan. 21. His contract extends through the end of the 2023-2024 school year. The three year extension is the maximum length contract that a school board may offer an administrator under Missouri law.
Bauman is in the middle of his third year as the Ozark superintendent.
Ozark Board of Education President Aaron Johns said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many new challenges to the district over the last year, and Bauman has met those challenges head on.
“He’s proven that he’s a team leader who is getting us through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Johns said. “He’s also kept us financially on track, continuing to provide a good audit. He works well with our city, county and state officials, always looking out for the best interests of the students at Ozark Schools. I look forward to having many more years to work with him as superintendent.”
Bauman has worked in education for nearly 25 years. He started as a mathematics teacher at Verona High School before coming to Ozark in 1999. He was a math teacher, volleyball coach and wrestling coach at Ozark Junior High. After serving in Iraq for 14 months with the U.S. Army National Guard, Bauman became Ozark Junior High assistant principal in 2006. He then served as principal of Ozark Upper Elementary from 2007-2013. Bauman served as the school district's executive director of operations before being named superintendent in July 2018.
“I’m excited to continue serving our Ozark School District staff and community,” Bauman said. “Over the last year, we have experienced many challenges. However, we’ve also experienced many opportunities to shift our thinking and strengthen our school district. I look forward to continuing this work to ensure Ozark School District remains one of the top school districts within the state.”
Bauman’s annual salary is $167,272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.