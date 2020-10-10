NEOSHO — Ozark reached five wins for the first time in three years while having no trouble with Neosho 31-7 Friday.
Cannon Cox hooked up with Garrett Dotson for a touchdown pass and broke loose for a 26-yard touchdown run for the Tigers.
Jace Easley booted a 32-yard field goal to put Ozark (5-2) up 10-0 at halftime.
Neosho’s lone score came with just 2:06 remaining in the game.
Ozark has won three of its last four meetings with the Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.