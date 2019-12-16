A teenager from Ozark is dead after a single vehicle accident Dec. 15, near Spokane.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old girl from Ozark was killed on State Route BB, about three miles east of Spokane near Chestnutridge.
The girl, not identified by the Highway Patrol, was reportedly driving eastbound in a 1993 Chevrolet S-10. The pickup truck reportedly traveled off the road and struck a tree.
Emergency responders were called to the scene at 5:47 a.m. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene by a Christian County assistant coroner at 7 a.m., according to the Highway Patrol. The exact time that the accident occurred has not been determined.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol enacted a policy that it will not identify juveniles in its public accident reports, even after the juvenile’s next closest family members have been notified of the accident and the juvenile’s condition.
