Ozark will have a new mayor after the election April 6. One of three candidates will serve through April 2023.
The race puts two candidates with experience in city government, Bradley Jackson and Nathan Posten, against a relative newcomer to municipal government in Thomas McInnish.
Posten has been an alderman for Ward 1, the southernmost of Ozark's three wards, for the past six years. For the last three years, Posten has been the Ozark Board of Aldermen's liaison to the Department of Planning and Development.
"In my time on the Board, I’ve been willing to work hard and learn, and there has been tremendous opportunity for both. I’ve taken the time to study the challenges we face as a community and as individuals in this community. I’ve handled calls from neighbors upset about tall grass and barking dogs, and I’ve worked on some the most complex projects the city has ever undertaken," Posten said.
Professionally, Posten designs software for Jack Henry and Associates.
Posten hopes that extra effort put into planning, transportation and development projects will translate into Ozark voters selecting him as the next mayor.
Jackson brings a lengthy record of serving in elected and appointed roles. He has been Ozark's mayor, an alderman for Ward 1, president of the Historic Preservation Commission and secretary of the Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority board. He is is a past president of the 4C Sertoma Club and spent the past five years as the chairman of the Sertoma Duck Race Festival.
"First and foremost, I would like everyone to know about my passion for my hometown. It was instilled in me at a young age to serve my community and I have made it my mission to serve my neighbors," Jackson said.
Jackson is currently the president of the Ozark Historic River District and the creator of Ozark's Downtown Trunk of Treat event on Halloween.
Jackson and his family own and operate Hometown Print House, a screen printing company and retail store that was formerly a historic Ozark church on the square.
McInnish spoke at a special Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting in August 2020. At the time, he spoke against Ozark installing a public health order requiring face mask use in public places.
BRADLEY JACKSON
HN: What action, if any, should the Ozark mayor and/or Board of Aldermen take in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic or in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19?
BJ: It appears that brighter days are on the horizon with regards to the virus. I do not believe that the city should mandate the use of masks, but rather the city should encourage our citizens to protect the vulnerable members of our community by using safe practices.
We must do everything we can to support our business community that was put at risk during the lockdown.
HN: What is your opinion about the level of accessibility that the Ozark municipal government has with the general public?
BJ: I have had an issue for several months that our local government has not returned to open, face-to-face public meetings. We are one of the very few that are still meeting via conference call. This style of meeting is preventing the open participation of the public on city business.
If elected, I will reopen our meeting to a public forum and will continue to grant access electronically to anyone unable to participate in person. I also plan to have regular open town hall meetings with the people of Ozark, so they can have the opportunity to discuss their issues and receive updates on the business of their town.
I also would like to establish advisory-style committees to discuss important issues, like new legislation, the growth and expansion of our town and the city budget.
HN: In terms of planning, zoning and development, is Ozark doing too much regulating, not enough regulating, or a fair amount? Why or why not?
BJ: I believe that our members of the planning and zoning commission do a fantastic job of following the state statutes and delivering their recommendations to the board of aldermen. I have over the years heard that the city of Ozark is "hard to work with." I would like to establish a review of the complaints and allegations to see if there is merit, and what we can do to change this perception.
The city of Ozark is positioned for great growth, both residentially and commercially. Now is the time to make positive changes, so we ensure that all developers want to work in our community.
HN: What level of involvement should Ozark have in partnering with other governments, such as Nixa, Christian County and regional economic development groups? Why?
BJ: I am a huge proponent of partnerships and intergovernmental agreements. I believe that I have a great working relationship with all of our neighboring taxing districts and am willing to discuss all topics with them. It is amazing what great things can be accomplished when nobody cares who gets the credit, and ultimately, you save the taxpayers money and that is very important.
NATHAN POSTEN
HN: What action, if any, should the Ozark mayor and/or Board of Aldermen take in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic or in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19?
NP: Based on what we are seeing with current infection and hospitalization rates combined with the increasing availability of vaccines, I feel that we are in a position where the current mask order should not be renewed when it expires at the end of April.
I am optimistic that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. I would still encourage people to mask a bit longer to allow time for a few more folks to get the vaccine, and we’ll all be the better for it, but we are no longer looking at skyrocketing infection rates and a healthcare system in crisis, so we should no longer mandate masks.
As we move into spring, this is a great opportunity for people to get outside. Get some sunshine and exercise in your life. Our community health is a vital to a successful Ozark, even when there isn’t a global pandemic to deal with.
HN: What is your opinion about the level of accessibility that the Ozark municipal government has with the general public?
NP: As an alderman I am easy to contact. My contact information is on the city website or available through city hall. I’m also available through Facebook.
For the board as a whole, streaming our meetings has been a great way to increase accessibility. We have more people watching our meetings online than we ever had attending in person. The city should continue to stream meetings, even when we return to in-person meetings. Residents can also access the board packets online, so they can see the same information presented to us for our deliberations.
HN: In terms of planning, zoning and development, is Ozark doing too much regulating, not enough regulating, or a fair amount? Why or why not?
NP: Planning and development is a balancing act. We need developers, and residents want to know that new development isn’t just going to create new problems. Our development codes continue to evolve as the needs of the city evolve. Being sensitive to the concerns of residents while also understanding the challenges of development is how you find the sweet spot.
In 2019, we completed an update to Ozark’s comprehensive plan, which guides our planning and development decisions. Over a seven-month period we organized several community meetings and surveys to understand community concerns and desires for development. We combined that with analysis from engineers, architects and other planning professionals to create the updated plan.
The result is a plan that recognizes the variety of different neighborhoods we have throughout town and provides a framework for how we can take the scattered development we have throughout Ozark and weave it together into a connected community.
In my experience, most developers understand what we are trying to do through the city’s comprehensive plan. For example, you are seeing developers now building portions of the city’s trail system along their properties because they see the value it brings, not just to the value of that property, but the value it brings to us as a community.
If you look around town you will see construction happening all over. We have been able to successfully blend in new development with what already exists.
HN: What level of involvement should Ozark have in partnering with other governments, such as Nixa, Christian County and regional economic development groups? Why?
NP: We should partner with our neighbors whenever possible. For economic development, it is in Ozark’s best interests that there are job opportunities for the entire region. Our economies are tightly linked, so we rise or fall together.
For large development or transportation projects, partners are absolutely necessary. The new Riverside Bridge wouldn’t have happened without our partners at the county and Ozark Special Road District. We partnered with the Ozark School District to place tunnels under 14th Street so we could safely get people across and to support future trail connections. Our law enforcement agencies all have mutual aid agreements in place so they can support each other when needed.
Residents who don’t follow local government on a regular basis may be surprised how much communities across the county support each other. Teamwork and collaboration are critical, not only to Ozark’s success, but that of the entire region.
THOMAS McINNISH
HN: List any relevant qualifications or experiences you would like voters to know about.
TM: I have never held public office and I am not a politician. I am an average guy that saw problems in local government and decided that letting the source of those problems run unopposed was no longer an option. Elected officials are public servants and some of ours have lost sight of that.
I don’t look at issues through the lens of politics or party, I look at them and work to determine what is morally and ethically right.
HN: What action, if any, should the Ozark mayor and/or Board of Aldermen take in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic or in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19?
TM: At this juncture, the role of local government should be communication and facilitation of vaccine distribution and to recommend best health practices to the community. Anything further does not represent constitutional governance or ordered liberty.
HN: What is your opinion about the level of accessibility that the Ozark municipal government has with the general public?
TM: Individually, I find that our public officials are accessible and communicate effectively. The city’s website is lacking and somewhat difficult to navigate.
HN: In terms of planning, zoning and development, is Ozark doing too much regulating, not enough regulating, or a fair amount? Why or why not?
TM: Ozark has been going through the growing pains of becoming a larger city with more retail, warehouse, restraint, and residential space.
While the infrastructure is being improved to support this growth, it will prove a pain point and cause short term inconvenience to many. As Ozark grows, it will be a delicate balance to maintain a hometown lifestyle while adding the conveniences that many would prefer to have local than driving to Springfield.
HN: What level of involvement should Ozark have in partnering with other governments, such as Nixa, Christian County and regional economic development groups? Why?
TM: While working with other entities, it is important that the best interest of the citizens of Ozark be put first and foremost. It is very easy for a community to lose its identity and sacrifice autonomy in the pursuit of possible gains through partnerships.
