Educators presented a $26.5 million plan, and Ozark voters gave them the go-ahead.
Voters in the Ozark School District approved a bond issue that will fund school construction projects set to change the landscape of learning in Ozark by 2022. Voters approved the $26.5 million bond issue by a vote of 1,958 to 1,193, with the “Yes” votes holding 62.14 percent of the 3,151 ballots cast.
The Ozark Board of Education and the administration have been working on the first phase of the district's long range plan — Operation Renovate and Innovate — since it was approved in March 2019. The Ozark School District bought part of the old FASCO plant in July 2019, at a cost of about $4.1 million.
Operation Renovate and Innovate includes converting the Ozark Innovation Center, and renovating the district office in order to expand Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center.
The Ozark Innovation Center will function as a second campus of Ozark High School, which is about a mile away from what was once the FASCO manufacturing plant in Ozark. it will house mathematics, business, science and arts classes, along with some specialty programs like interior design, fashion, culinary arts, woodworking, construction, drafting, digital media and more.
Interior construction of the Ozark Innovation Center is now slated to start in the spring of 2021, upon completion of technical drawings by architects from Esterly Schneider and Associates. The interior construction, according to school board documents, depends on the passage of the bond issue.
The Innovation Center is slated to house core mathematics classrooms, along with vocational classrooms such as a wood shop, an automotive shop, a culinary arts classroom and kitchen, journalism classes, medical and emergency medical technician classrooms and much more.
The estimated completion date for the two renovation projects is August, 2022. Grades will shift for the 2022-23 school year with the four elementary buildings becoming kindergarten through fourth grade; fifth and sixth grades at Ozark Middle School; seventh and eighth grades at Ozark Junior High; and ninth grade moving to the high school.
Ozark Superintendent Chris Bauman shared that the Innovation Center and the plan to shift grades around Ozark’s campuses came through about a year of administrators collecting input from the community at large.
“This is so exciting. This has been the vision of so many people, our school board, the district office leadership, and we’ve had hundreds of staff members involved in many different conversations,” Bauman said.
Esterly Schneider and Associates designed the classroom portion of the building with a more open concept than many school district patrons might be used to. Glass windows and skylights will let more natural lighting into the building, and students will be able to see what’s going on in other classrooms as they pass through the main corridors.
“Really, what is so exciting to me is to be able to have our kids experience the instruction of all of the areas as they walk through this building doing their daily thing,” Bauman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.