Last-minute campaigning is on for people on both sides of an online use tax on out-of-state purchases Ozark voters will consider June 2.
An action committee called the Love Ozark Committee is working in concert with the Ozark Chamber of Commerce and the economic development group Show Me Christian County to drum up votes in support of the use tax proposal.
For the second time in two years, Ozark voters will consider enacting a use tax on internet-based purchases. At a rate of 2.375 percent, the use tax would mirror the sales tax that people pay at cash registers when they shop in person at any retail store in Ozark. It would apply to purchases the Ozark residents make on the internet from vendors located outside of Missouri.
The state of Missouri already requires online retailers to collect a use tax, which is 4.225 percent. Several cities that surround Ozark, including Nixa, Springfield and Willard, have use taxes.
Ozark Chamber of Commerce director Anna Evans says Ozark is at a disadvantage when compared to its neighbors. The Ozark Chamber of Commerce membership voted to formally endorse the ballot proposal.
“The local use tax removes one of the barriers our local businesses face when competing with online retailers for attention and dollars,” Evans said. “Additionally, while very few people may like tax increases, everybody expects safe roads and communities. The city’s source of revenue to provide these services is decreasing as online sales continue to increase. Neighboring cities including Nixa, Springfield, and Willard have all passed local use taxes. The chamber wants to ensure Ozark doesn’t get left behind.”
Evans said that the use tax is a way to collect revenue from online retail giants such as Amazon, that sell goods to Ozark residents.
The downtown part of Ozark has become a battleground of campaign signs for and against the use tax proposal.
Some signs read “More tax is not the answer. No use tax.” Many of the “No use tax” signs appear on properties in Ozark owned by Estes Capital and Investment or Windmill Holdings, owned by Kyle Estes.
“The issue of Ozark use tax is really about accountability,” Estes said.
Estes cited some examples of places where he doesn’t feel Ozark’s leaders acted in the best interest of taxpayers, such as the approximate $432,000 that the city spends on interest and payments for undeveloped land in downtown Ozark, Estes said he isn’t against the Ozark community, but opposes some decisions that have been made.
“It seems as though leadership in the community has been seeking to vilify anyone that has a difference of opinion on this issue, but I firmly believe that you can love your city and still want accountability for taxpayer dollars,” Estes said.
The Love Ozark Committee is chaired by Sarah Adams Orr and the treasurer is Chuck Fugate.
“The City of Ozark has calculated percentages allocated to the specific desires of residents that revenue from this tax would help cover,” said Adams Orr. “These percentages include 40 percent to public safety, 30 percent to parks, trails, and playgrounds, and 30 percent to city facilities beginning with a new no-kill animal shelter. These percentages were carefully crafted based upon surveys, community meetings and engagement with Ozark residents.”
In April 2018, voters in Ozark turned down a similar use tax question by a vote of 611-516.
The Ozark Board of Aldermen approved a budget for 2019 with slightly more than $3 million expected to be generated by a 1-percent general sales tax. Ozark also generates about $520,000 from its property tax levy, plus $1,170,450 from a 3/8-cent transportation sales tax.
Economist puts in plug for use tax
Dr. David Mitchell is a professor of economics, the director of both the Bureau of Economic Research and the Center for Economic Education at Missouri State University and a resident of Christian County. He provided stakeholders with some crucial facts and figures about the COVID-19 pandemics economic impact on Christian County and the rest of Missouri with an online presentation given April 23, put on by the Show Me Christian County economic development group.
Mitchell showed a pie graph that breaks down Christian County’s taxable sales by city. Ozark accounts for 40 percent of Christian County’s taxable sales, Nixa accounts for 35 percent, and the remaining cities and unincorporated areas account for 25 percent of total sales tax revenue.
In February 2020, Mitchell gave an economic forecast in which “everything was hunky dory.” By the end of March, his suggestions for Christian County’s economic building and recovery changed dramatically with the financial impact of COVID-19 hitting at full force.
“People are moving more and more to online shopping, you have to find a way to capture that, essentially, as a revenue source,” Mitchell said.
Use tax, or online sales tax is a mechanism for cities to reclaim declining revenue. He does not expect retail sales tax revenue to recover as consumers grow more and more accustomed to online shopping.
“In essence, what you’re doing is you’re not adding a new tax. You’re replacing a new tax that is already in place,” Mitchell said. “If you want to continue growth, you have to have basic, fundamental government services being funded.”
Ozark’s neighbors to the west
Nixa voters adopted a 1.5-percent use tax in April 2018, with the proposition receiving 50.74 percent of the popular vote.
Nixa began collecting the use tax in September 2018. It brought in $68,504.41 in its first four months of existence. In 2019, use tax collection improved, resulting in an average monthly collection of $35,662 in Nixa, or $427,982.26 in additional sales tax revenue for the year.
In 2019, Nixa collected $2.7 million from a 1-percent general sales tax, and an additional $1.35 million from a 1/2-percent transportation sales tax.
The use tax accounted for about 10.5 percent of Nixa’s total sales tax income of $4.49 million in 2019.
An independent audit found that Nixa experienced overall gains in sales tax revenue in 2019.
“General and transportation sales and taxes for 2019 rose 4.8 percent over the previous year. With the passage of use tax in 2018, the city saw its first full year of use tax revenue in 2019, with collections of $414,994. The budget for 2020 reflects a 2.6 percent increase in sales and use taxes,” the report reads.
Ballot language
QUESTION: Shall the City of Ozark, Missouri, impose a local use tax at the same rate as the local sales tax rate, currently 2.375 %, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action.
[ ] Yes
[ ] No
If you are in favor of the question, place an “X” in the box opposite ‘YES.’ If you are opposed to the question, place an “X” in the box opposite ‘NO.’
