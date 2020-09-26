REPUBLIC — Ethan Pritchard doesn't exactly need further motivation to savor every snap of the football. But the Ozark senior received a reminder, anyway, how lucky he is to be playing with Ozark making the trip to Republic on Friday.
The matchup stirred memories of his childhood pal, Austin O'Hara, a Republic senior linebacker who is sidelined this season due to injuries he suffered in a jet-ski accident over the summer.
Getting the chance to play on both sides of the ball for the second straight week, Pritchard made good use of his extended minutes by leading Ozark to its fourth straight victory, 35-28.
He broke loose for a 56-yard touchdown run as an A-back out of Ozark's offensive backfield and deflected a would-be Republic touchdown pass from his linebacker post.
Pritchard originally was seeing action only on offense through the first three weeks this season, with Ozark coach Chad Depee opting not to have any two-way starters. But an injury to Riley Mills last week opened the way for Pritchard to return to his linebacker post, where he had started since his sophomore year.
"I love defense," Pritchard said. "Gosh, I really missed it. It was weird not playing on defense. I don't really like sitting out, But whatever is best for the team. If I have to sit on the sideline for us to win, so be it. It's a blast to be back at outside linebacker and I'm taking full advantage of it."
Pritchard repeatedly was able to find open space in Republic's defense on runs to the outside.
"I think the reason that worked so good is everyone in our offense can run the ball," Pritchard said."You can't stop just one thing, you've got to stop all of us. One of us is going to go off. Each week, you never know who is going to go off."
With a full head of steam, Pritchard proved tough to bring down.
"You can't go up high on him, he's too big," quarterback Cannon Cox said.
Ozark (4-1), ranked No. 9 in Class 5 by the Missouri Football Coaches Association, spread the wealth offensively. Cox ran for one touchdown and threw for two touchdown passes to Owen Brockman and Jake Beets contributed a 34-yard touchdown run.
Ozark started the contest by taking a 21-0 lead.
"We had a great first half. Our energy was good," Depee said. "But in the second half we didn't get things going and had a couple penalties hurt us. Republic was freaking playing. To aspire to be the team we want to be, we can't have those letdowns. Ultimately, when we had to answer, we answered."
Beets' touchdown stopped a streak of 14 straight Republic points and put Ozark on top 28-14. For the junior running back, it was only his fourth carry on the night. He broke loose thanks to blocks by Pritchard and Caden Schuler.
"I was looking for the end zone right away," Beets said of his response in the huddle upon hearing the play call to give him the ball. "You have to envision that in your head before the play even starts. You have to be thinking you're going to score.
"When I saw the outside linebacker come down, I knew I would come out and then I stiff-armed the safety," he added. "I knew I was scoring after that."
On the play prior to Beets' touchdown run, a Republic defender was flagged for taunting after stopping Cox on a third-down run.
"He stood over the top of me and said, 'That's right, stay down!'" Cox said. "All I could say was, 'Thank you.'"
Ozark added to its lead to make it 35-14 when Cox hit Brockman on a 39-yard scoring strike with 7:03 to play.
"We had a second-half adjustment. One of our assistant coaches (Justin Perry), told us (from the press box) that when their safety came down, our guy (Brockman) can outrun him and that play should be there," Cox said.
"We had a lot of help from the box," Pritchard added. "Coach Perry's halftime adjustments were good."
"Republic was putting a lot of pressure on us," Depee said. "We had to do something to counteract. Brockman can go and Cannon did a great job hitting him on the run."
Ozark needed what at the time seemed like a clinching touchdown. Republic put up two more touchdowns over a five-minute span and hoped to recover an on-side with 2:10 still to play. But Ozark pounced on the kick, ran for a first down and ran down the clock.
"We didn't want that to happen," Depee said of the fourth quarter fireworks. "We would have liked to have controlled things and made it a little more boring of a game. Any time you play on the road in a COC game, you know if you let down, something can happen. They came back and did a good job offensively against us and put up points. They made us earn it."
Ozark 35, Republic 28
Ozark 14 7 0 21 - 35
Republic 0 7 0 21 - 28
Scoring
O - Cox 3 run (Easley kick)
O - Brockman 40 pass from Cox (Easley kick)
O - Pritchard 56 run (Easley kick)
R - Sterling 3 run (Northrup kick)
R - Moody 3 run (Northrup kick0
O - Beets 26 run (Easley kick)
O - Brockman 39 pass from Cox (Easley kick)
R - Moody 1 run (Donovan kick)
R - Sterling 9 run (Donovan kick)
