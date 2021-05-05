The Ozark Police Department won an award for innovation from the Missouri Municipal League.
The MML announced Ozark as the winner of a 2021 Innovation Award in the "large city" category on May 3, for the Ozark Police Department's junior police academy program.
In 2019, the Ozark Police Department launched a community outreach effort focused on positive interactions between youth and law enforcement officers. In July and August of 2019, the Ozark police held the Ozark Junior Police Academy for kids ages 6-17. Once restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic are fully lifted, the plan is for the academy program to return.
The Junior Police Academy focused on positive interactions, educating youth on the role police officers fill within the community and inspiring children to become future leaders of our community. The theme of the Junior Police Academy is "Hero in Training."
The 2021 MML Innovation Awards honor outstanding projects happening in communities across Missouri that enhance the quality of life for Missouri cities.
As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of communities over the past year, Missouri city government officials and employees worked swiftly to keep critical services in place while providing resources, guidance and information to assist citizens in countless ways.
Awards are based on city population size. This year, MML received 29 nominations from municipalities around the state, demonstrating the creativity and ingenuity within local government. The awards illustrate the partnerships city officials are developing with other cities, nonprofit organizations, businesses and citizens.
Learn more about Local Government Week at http://www.mocities.com/news/563488 and find more information regarding the MML Innovation Awards at http://www.mocities.com/InnovationAwards.
