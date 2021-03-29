Ozark’s baseball roster includes plenty of players with familiar last names on the local sports scene and beyond.
The Tigers boast sons and a nephew of current and former Ozark coaches in Gage Depee, Kannon Little and Brock Sundlie, a brother of a former Tigers star in Sutton Hanks and a son of another former Ozark standout in Hunter Tennison.
In addition, junior third baseman Brody Baumann is a cousin of Rogersville grad and former MLB pitcher Buddy Baumann.
Buddy Baumann made it to the big leagues in 2016 with the San Diego Padre,s and ended his career with the New York Mets in 2018. The left-hander was 2-1 with a 2.55 ERA in 2017 for the Padres. He threw in the Kansas City Royals’ minor league system from 2009-2015.
Buddy is now a pitching coach at the Rookie League level for the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe, Arizona.
Brody is half the age of Buddy, and naturally, admired his cousin during his formative years.
“It’s nice to look up to him and he gives you feedback to help you out,” Brody Baumann said. “He wants to help our family and is proud of have another baseball player.”
Brody added he feels Buddy has him prepared for his first go-around on Ozark’s varsity. Brody is a third baseman and pitcher.
“He’s good at helping me with whatever situation I’m in and can tell me what pitch to throw, how to read batters and how the game is going,” Brody said. “He’s given me good support so I have a good baseball IQ.”
Growing up, Brody spent spring breaks in Arizona watching Buddy pitch.
“I’ve been to spring training a bunch and watched (Buddy Baumann) with the Padres once when they were at St. Louis,” Brody Baumann said. “When he was with the Royals at the beginning of his career, I got to meet (Salvador) Perez and George Brett. That was fun.”
Brody displayed potential two years ago, when he posted a 7-1 W-L record with a 2.19 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 32 innings on Ozark’s freshman team.
“When Brody slows down and trusts his ability, he’s a good player,” Ozark coach Justin Sundlie said. “He’s got so much ability. He just needs to relax and have fun because he’s extremely talented.”
“I’m trying to slow the game down, not speed it up and stay smooth,” Brody Baumann said. “I feel like I have a spot to fill (at third base) and want to earn that spot every day and the same thing with pitching.”
